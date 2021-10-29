India, other countries should reach net-zero carbon emissions target by 2050: Montek

India and other countries, which are big emitters of greenhouse gases, should reach the net-zero carbon emissions target by 2050 together, former deputy chairman of erstwhile Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia said on Friday.

Addressing a virtual event organised by economic think tank ICRIER, Montek further said each country should put forward its reduction in carbon emission trajectory consistent with development objectives.

''India and all other big emitters should reach net-zero carbon emission by 2050 together,'' he said.

Net-zero emissions mean that the world is not adding new emissions to the atmosphere.

He also said technological developments now make it possible for India to offer a net-zero trajectory, including peak emissions in the next decade and then reduce them to net-zero over time.

''Adopt approach, which is trajectory-based, and accept the fact that developed countries should reach net-zero early while developing countries can reach net-zero later,'' Montek said.

Also, speaking at the event, Ajay Shah, research professor of business, Jindal Global Business School, said, ''To finance climate actions, we need a decentralised model where resource flows go to state and local governments rather than to just the central government''.

Manjeev Singh Puri, distinguished Fellow and on the advisory board of TERI, said India will be taking some of the world's largest climate actions in the years to come. Recently, India had underlined that the target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 should be based on the principle of equity, with developing countries peaking later, given their respective sustainable development paths, while developed countries should do a Net-Minus.

Recently, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had stressed that emissions must fall by half by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions no later than 2050 to reach the 1.5 Celsius goal of the Paris Agreement.

“While there is a discussion on the concept of Net-Zero, it is important to understand its implications.

“A global Net-Zero should be based on the principle of common but differentiated responsibility and of equity, where developing countries will be peaking later given their respective sustainable development paths,” India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti had said.

The 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will be held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12 under the presidency of the UK, which is partnering with Italy for the event.

It is being billed as one of the biggest ever congregations of world leaders and experts in combating climate change.

The Paris Agreement of 2015 requires each party to prepare, communicate and maintain successive Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) that it intends to achieve.

