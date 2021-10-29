GE T&D India board approves appointment of Sushil Kumar as director, CFO for 5 yrs from Jan 1

The board of GE T&D India on Friday approved the appointment of Sushil Kumar as a whole-time director and chief financial officer for five years from January 1, 2022.

''Board of directors of the company at its meeting held today (on Friday), based on the recommendation of the company's nomination and remuneration committee, has appointed Sushil Kumar, who is the chief financial officer of the company, as whole-time director and chief financial officer, for a term of five years, with effect from January 1, 2022, liable to retire by rotation, subject to approval of shareholders,'' according to a BSE filing.

Kumar is currently the chief financial officer of GE T&D India since October 1, 2019.

He has rich finance experience of 21 years working with organisations like GE, Alstom, Areva and Schneider.

He has been working with the company for the past 12 years and has held responsibilities in various finance domains, including chief financial officer, commercial finance, turnkey business, and strategy and business planning.

He started his career as an audit manager in A.F. Ferguson. In 2003, he moved to Schneider Electric India and worked there for six years in various corporate finance and business finance roles. He joined GE T&D India Ltd (erstwhile Areva T&D India Limited) as a CFO of SEI business unit.

During a span of the past 12 years with the company, he has led integration efforts and drove various finance initiatives in the company.

He delivered key results and improvement during his tenure and developed various skills including leadership, strategic, financial expertise, organisation and management, risk management, corporate affairs, and governance.

He was born and has grown up in India.

He is a chartered accountant and an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India. He graduated from Delhi University and is an alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce.

