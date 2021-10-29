Maharashtra Minister Prajakt Tanpure visits 2 Delhi government schools
Maharashtra minister Prajakt Tanpure visited two Delhi government schools on Friday to understand the model of education, officials said. The schools visited included Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar and the School of Excellence in Khichripur.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, Delhi government is ready to assist the Maharashtra government to improve the education system.
Maharashtra minister Prajakt Tanpure visited two Delhi government schools on Friday to understand the model of education, officials said. The schools visited included Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar and the School of Excellence in Khichripur.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, ''Delhi government is ready to assist the Maharashtra government to improve the education system. Learning from each other and working together in this way can bring a revolution in the public education system of the country.'' Prajakt Tanpure, who is the Maharashtra Minister of State of Higher and Technical Education, said the education model of Delhi is talked about all over India.
''I visited Delhi to understand this education model that we heard a lot about. What I actually witnessed in Delhi government schools exceeded my expectations," he said. According to Delhi government officials, Tampure also saw the school laboratory and library during his visit and interacted with children.
