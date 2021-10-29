Jharkhand Unlock: 500 people allowed in weddings, gatherings

Left Menu

The Jharkhand Disaster Management Authority on Friday raised the number of people allowed to attend weddings and other social gatherings from 50 to 500 while allowing shops to open on Sundays.The decisions were taken by the Jharkhand Disaster Management Authority, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.Gathering of more than 500 persons outdoors at one place will remain prohibited.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 29-10-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 22:36 IST
Gathering of more than 500 persons outdoors at one place will remain prohibited. Gathering of more than 500 persons indoors or more than 50 per cent of the hall capacity, whichever is less, shall also continue be prohibited, the Chief Minister's Office said.

However, fairs, exhibitions and processions will continue to be prohibited.

The shops have been allowed to be open on Sundays for the first time since Covid-19 restrictive measures were announced.

Earlier shops were allowed to remain open till 8 pm on weekdays only.

''Shops, Cinema halls, Clubs etc can remain open till normal periods. Coaching will be allowed for students of Class 10 and above. Angawadi Centres will open but full vaccination of Anganwadi workers will be mandatory,'' the Chief Minister's Office said.

Permission has also been given for opening of swimming pools for players.

''Permission has been given for Chhath Puja at public places but it will be mandatory to follow Covid-19 guidelines,'' it said.

Also the government has allowed 50 per cent of the seating capacity in stadiums.

Wearing masks in public places and maintaining social distancing will remain mandatory, the statement said adding that violating the norms will attract penal action under the Disaster Management Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

