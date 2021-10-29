Left Menu

DU releases first cut-off list for NCWEB admission

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 23:41 IST
DU releases first cut-off list for NCWEB admission
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi University released the first cut-off list for admission to the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) on Friday.

The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining degree from the Delhi University with lectures being delivered only on the weekends.

Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves as students of the board.

Jesus and Mary College has pegged the cut-off at 87 per cent for BCom while Maitreyi College has kept it at 83 per cent and Hansraj College at 86 per cent for the general category.

The minimum marks required for getting admission to BA Programme (Economics + Political Science) are 86 per cent for Jesus and Mary College and Miranda House, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University has processed 1,83,449 applications under the four cut-off lists, including the special cut-off list.

A total of 63,504 students have secured admission by paying the fees.

The Delhi University has released first, second, third and special cut-off lists till now. The fourth cut-off list will be released on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Australia's COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches Antarctica's frozen shores

Australia's COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches Antarctica's frozen shores

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021