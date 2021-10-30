Sisodia stresses need for entrepreneurial mindset in nation's progress

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said entrepreneurial mindset is not only needed for running a business but for everyone so that they can contribute in the nation's progress with innovative thinking.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister, inaugurated an incubation centre at the Ambedkar University.

The minister said the incubation centre will ''act as a foundation for our future entrepreneurs''.

''This incubation centre being started in the Ambedkar University will become the foundation for new companies to be developed by our students and will give job opportunities across the world. Entrepreneurial mindset is not only needed to conduct a successful business today, but everyone should have that mindset so that with innovative thinking they can contribute to the progress of the country,'' he said.

Stating that there are two types of universities in the world, he said the first universities are those where the students stand in line to get employed and wait for some company to give them a job after graduating.

On the other hand, there are universities where there is competition among the companies giving jobs and it is the companies that get in a line to employ the students of these universities, he said.

''It is the children of these universities who are later creating companies like Facebook, Google and giving jobs to people all over the world. If we want to make India a developed country and a developed economy, this dream can be fulfilled only by our schools and universities,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)