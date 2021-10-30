Left Menu

Mizoram allows reopening of schools in Aizawl civic body area for Class 10, 12

The Mizoram government on Friday eased COVID-19 curbs with reopening of schools and hostels in Aizawal Municipal Corporation area for students of Classes 10 and 12, an official said.New guidelines will come into force from October 31, he said.Among the relaxations, schools and hostels will be allowed to reopen in the AMC area for Classes 10 and 12 students, who will appear for board examinations next year, the official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-10-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 00:59 IST
Mizoram allows reopening of schools in Aizawl civic body area for Class 10, 12
New guidelines will come into force from October 31, he said.

Among the relaxations, schools and hostels will be allowed to reopen in the AMC area for Classes 10 and 12 students, who will appear for board examinations next year, the official said. These facilities have been remained closed in the civic body area. In coronavirus-free towns and villages outside the AMC area, physical classes have been resumed in schools for students of KG to 12th standard, he said, adding that functioning of Anganwadi centres has been restarted since August 15. Other educational institutions, including colleges, have also been reopened in the COVID-free areas outside the AMC since September 5.

Places of worship will remain open in all parts of the state, and now worship service is permitted during day and night with 50 per cent capacity, while morning and evening prayers are also allowed, the guidelines said.

However, congregational services in churches are now allowed only during the daytime in all parts of the state, it said.

This time, the guidelines did not specify any particular day on which churches will be open for congregational services.

Earlier, these were allowed only on Sundays and Saturdays during day time.

In localities outside the AMC jurisdiction, deputy commissioners will issue guidelines, depending on the COVID-19 situation in their respective areas, it said.

However, villages and towns were permitted to reopen education institutions under the arrangement of the concerned deputy commissioner in consultation with district level officers of the health department and village task forces, the guidelines said.

SOPs prepared by the concerned departments are required to be strictly followed, it said.

Night curfew will continue to be imposed in all district headquarters, including the state capital Aizawl, between 9 pm and 4 am.

As per the recommendation of the State Level Expert Team on COVID-19 Management, deputy commissioners will declare micro containment zones and other restrictions within their districts depending upon the local situation, the guidelines added.

