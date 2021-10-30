Left Menu

UN calls for education in conflict, condemns attacks

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 30-10-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 15:09 IST
UN calls for education in conflict, condemns attacks
Image Credit: Twitter(@UN)

The UN Security Council has strongly condemned attacks on schools, teachers, and children and called on all parties to promote the right to education in conflicts.

A resolution adopted by the council Friday by a 15-0 vote emphasized the "invaluable role" that education plays in providing "life-saving spaces" and its contribution to achieving peace and security.

"For the first time, the Security Council has adopted a resolution uniquely dedicated to the protection of education," Norway's U.N. Ambassador Mona Juul, who sponsored the resolution with Niger, told the council after the vote.

She told the council: "Education is under attack around the world." Between 2014 and 2019, Juul said 11,000 attacks that harmed more than 22,000 students and educators in at least 93 countries were reported.

The resolution urges the 193 U.N. member nations "to develop effective measures to prevent and address attacks and threats of attacks against school and education facilities." It condemns the military use of schools, which violates international law and may make the buildings "legitimate targets of attack, thus endangering children's and teachers' safety as well as their education." The resolution urges all parties to armed conflicts to respect that schools are civilian facilities under international humanitarian law. And it calls on all countries "to take concrete measures to mitigate and avoid the use of schools by armed forces." The council expressed "deep concern that girls and women may be the intended victims of attacks targeting their access to and continuation of education," saying such attacks can include rape, sexual violence, and sexual slavery.

Council members urged U.N. members "to take steps to address girls' equal enjoyment of their right to education." Juul said the 99 countries that co-sponsored the resolution are "an expression of a truly global commitment to this important cause." The Norwegian ambassador stressed that the adoption of the resolution must be followed by its full implementation.

"We must do more to safeguard educational institutions from military use and attacks," Juul said, "and ensure the continuation of education during conflicts -- including by investing in education in situations of crisis and conflict."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021