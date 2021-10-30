Focus on holistic growth, Pradhan urges students

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday urged students to focus on holistic growth of the country and wanted them to take up entrepreneurship to create livelihood for people.

Quality education will lead to massive transformation, the Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said at the 17th annual convocation of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) near here.

According to a release from the university, in his virtual address, Pradhan urged students to take up entrepreneurship as it will help create livelihood for people.

''Think about the problems that are in your area of study and come up with technological solutions. This will lead to the holistic growth of our society,'' he was quoted as saying.

G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), reminded students of former President, the late APJ Abdul Kalam's words and exhorted them to work hard to make all their dreams become reality.

He elaborated on how DRDO has developed its own sonic missiles and battle tanks among other things, the release said. ''The basis of all research starts at academic institutions...today we have more than 50,000 start-ups attached to various government organisations. Most of these start-ups have come up from incubation centres in academic institutions. Our government gives lot of support and opportunity in terms of funds and tie-ups,'' Reddy added.

T R Paarivendhar, Founder Chancellor of SRMIST and a Lok Sabha MP, presided over the convocation and presented medals to winners.

About 15,200 students received their degrees in various disciplines, the release added.

