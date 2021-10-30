Left Menu

Kerala to host senior women's national football championship

The committee also complimented the Kerala state government for their unprecedented support for the development of Indian football, the AIFF said in a statement. The senior womens nationals will be held in three venues and five stadia.The executive committee also appreciated the efforts of Odisha and Jharkhand, saying both the states have been providing exemplary support.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday approved Kerala as the venue for the senior women's national championship to be held from November 25 to December 9.

The approval was passed by AIFF executive committee.

''The AIFF executive committee has approved Kerala as the venue for the forthcoming senior women's national football championship. The committee also complimented the Kerala state government for their unprecedented support for the development of Indian football,'' the AIFF said in a statement. The senior women's nationals will be held in three venues and five stadia.

The executive committee also appreciated the efforts of Odisha and Jharkhand, saying both the states have been providing ''exemplary support''.

