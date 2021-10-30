Left Menu

DU releases fourth cut-off list

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 19:23 IST
DU releases fourth cut-off list
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi University on Saturday released its fourth cut-off list, with unreserved category seats already filled in some much sought-after colleges like the Hindu College and the Shri Ram College of Commerce in the previous lists.

Since the first cut-off list was declared on October 1, a total of 63,504 students have secured admission by paying their fees.

At the Hansraj College, BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) History and BCom (Honours) courses are still open for admission, while most of the other courses are closed for the unreserved category.

The Hindu College had closed admissions to BA (Honours) Philosophy after the first cut-off list but it was opened under the special list with a cut-off of 97.75 per cent. The minimum marks required for admission has come down by 0.25 per cent.

Admission to all other courses at the college have been closed.

At the Kirori Mal College, BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) History and BA (Honours) English and BCom (Honours) courses are still open for admission.

The Shri Ram College of Commerce has closed the admission process for BCom (Honours) and Economics (Honours) for general category aspirants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
3
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India
4
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021