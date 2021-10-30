6th Ayurveda Day: Experts talk about nurturing innovative ideas, developing start-ups

A national seminar and Ayurveda Food Expo was organised at All India Institute of Ayurveda here on Saturday as part of the series of celebrations ahead of the 6th Ayurveda Day.

The theme of the 6th Ayurveda Day to be celebrated on November 2 is 'Ayurveda for Poshan’.

Eminent speakers from the Ministry of AYUSH, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), IITs, IIMs, NCISM, NIFTEM, food technologists and entrepreneurs shared their expertise during the seminar, a statement by the AYUSH ministry said.

Manoj Nesari, advisor, Ministry of AYUSH in his keynote address said efforts have to be made to convert challenges into opportunities.

''The culture of start-ups can be made possible in AYUSH sector by following a model of sustainability. The National Health Policy under the Government of India emphasises on nutrition and with Poshan Ahaar Initiative of All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), active inputs and ideas on food start-ups will help in attaining this dream,'' he said.

Pramod Kumar Pathak, special secretary, Ministry of AYUSH said representatives from Ayurveda sector of every state in India have joined for the workshop and more than 400 AYUSH institutes joined the event virtually.

AIIA has been a champion in bringing industry partners, academicians and policy think tanks together, and the Ayurveda Food Expo will serve as a great example to showcase the kind of impetus that is needed in the AYUSH sector, he said.

''I am glad to know that the Food Start up Incubation centre will provide facility to nurture innovative ideas, develop them into start-ups, know how guidelines, mentee and mentor assignment. If the ideas are approved by MSME, initial funding up to Rs 15 lakh can be given,'' Pathak was quoted as saying in the statement.

In another session on 'Role of Incubators in Nurturing Incubatees', Dr Anil Wali, Managing Director, Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi said facilitating a conducive ecosystem is the most important component of a start-up initiative.

''I am confident that with a plethora of experts available in their vicinity, AIIA will be able to plan the set up effectively,'' he said.

Ayurveda practioners with remarkable work in the sector were also felicitated on the day.

