Kochi, Oct 30 PTI Kerala High Court judge Justice Devan Ramachandran on Saturday exhorted teachers to carefully take the students in the transition from machine learning to offline classes after a gap of one-and-a-half years when they have been shut because of the COVID-19 pandemic.Justice Ramachandran, while inaugurating the first anniversary conclave of Kochi Metro Sahodaya schools, asked the authorities to make students aware of the safety aspect while coming back to schools.Students will start coming back to schools from November 1.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-10-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 21:56 IST
Bring children to the real world, mould character with school re-opening: Justice Devan Ramachandran
Kochi, Oct 30 (PTI): Kerala High Court judge Justice Devan Ramachandran on Saturday exhorted teachers to carefully take the students in the transition from ''machine learning'' to offline classes after a gap of one-and-a-half years when they have been shut because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice Ramachandran, while inaugurating the first anniversary conclave of Kochi Metro Sahodaya schools, asked the authorities to make students ''aware of the safety aspect'' while coming back to schools.

''Students will start coming back to schools from November 1. It may be a trickle initially. All parents may not be willing to send the students to schools. Don’t pressurise anybody to come to school. If everything goes smooth, schools will be back to normal by December,” the judge said in a press release issued by the Sahodaya.

He said the elders are all possibly vaccinated, which is not the case with the children and hence ''we have to be careful.'' ''I came to know about the soft re-opening of a school recently where students flocked and tried to share lunch and water. So you have to be careful in this transitional period and make students aware of the safety aspect,'' he said.

In the release, Justice Ramachadran said teachers would have a tough time tackling five, six and seven-year-olds who haven't yet seen school. ''They have seen only the smiling faces of teachers on the computer screen. They have to be brought to the real-life world,'' he said.

He said the task of teachers now is not just intellectual and cognitive development of students, but physical development as well.

Saluting the efforts of the teachers to keep the students engaged in the past one-and-a-half years, Justice Ramachandran said their task as always is to make the students intellectually fearless. Kochi Metro Sahodaya president Deepa Chandran said the preparations have been completed for the safe re-opening of schools under the Sahodaya. ''The classes will be a mix of online and offline modes initially and the empowerment programs for the teachers have been completed. Counsellors have also been deployed taking into account the mental pressure on parents and teachers during the transition,'' Deepa said. A total of 70 principals and managers from 55 CBSE schools in the Central Kerala region attended the two-day anniversary conclave of Kochi Metro Sahodaya which concluded this evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

