Surjit Singh becomes officiating director of PGIMER as Jagat Ram retires

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-10-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 22:43 IST
Surjit Singh, the current head of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research's department of pediatrics, has been given the charge of officiating director of the institution effect November 1.

Singh has been given the charge for a period of six months or till the regular director is appointed, said a PGIMER release here.

Jagat Ram on Saturday retired as the Director of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

Ram served a tenure of four years and seven months as Director and had spent 38 years in various other capacities at the prestigious institute.

He joined PGIMER in the Department of Ophthalmology in 1979 as a resident doctor and then became a prominent faculty in 1994, head of the department in 2015 and finally the director of PGIMER in March 2017.

