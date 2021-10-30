Six-year-old girl sexually abused in Telangana

Karimnagar, Oct 30 (PTI): A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by a man at a village in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana, police said on Saturday.

The girl's parents complained on Friday that she was sexually abused by the man, a police official said.

A case of rape was registered against the man and he was booked also under relevant sections of POCSO Act and the SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

The accused, who was the husband of a village Sarpanch, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, he said, adding that the victim has been sent for a medical examination.

