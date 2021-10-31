DJB directed to correct bills with "accumulated readings"  

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha has directed officers to rectify bills generated on the basis of accumulated readings, an official said on Sunday.

According to the official, some consumers received incorrect bills due to accumulated readings because of the lockdown earlier this year.

The problem was compounded due to the issuance of bills on a provisional basis during the period.

All zonal revenue officers and their junior colleagues have been directed to rectify all such bills where the reading has been found accumulated.

