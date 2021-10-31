Left Menu

MP: Drunk headmaster forces girl students to dance with him in govt school; suspended

He also shot a video of the dance, District Education Officer DEO SK Mishra told PTI on Sunday.The girls narrated the incident to their parents after reaching their homes, he said.

The headmaster of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district was suspended after he allegedly forced some girl students to dance with him in an inebriated condition and shot a video of the act, an official said on Sunday.

The alleged incident occurred in the Government Middle School located at Madhiyado village, about 80 km from the Damoh district headquarter, on Friday, the official said. "Family members of girls had complained that headmaster Rajesh Munda in a drunken state forced them to dance with him after bolting a room in the school from inside on Friday. He also shot a video of the dance," District Education Officer (DEO) SK Mishra told PTI on Sunday.

The girls narrated the incident to their parents after reaching their homes, he said. Subsequently, an inquiry was ordered by district collector S Krishna Chaitanya. The inquiry report was submitted by the Block Education Officer.

Following the submission of the report on Saturday, the district collector suspended the headmaster with immediate effect, Mishra said, adding that Munda is now attached to the Patera Block Office after his suspension.

