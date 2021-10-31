People-centric delivery mechanisms must become cornerstones of governance reforms: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said increasing transparency, accountability and people-centric delivery mechanisms must become cornerstones of new generation governance reforms.

Addressing a group of civil servants, he said India must follow world benchmarks in governance as it is poised to assume a global leadership role in the comity of nations. Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said transparency, accountability and people-centric delivery mechanisms must become cornerstones of new generation reforms for the new generation civil servants, a statement issued by the ministry said. Referring to a series of decisions since May 2014, Singh said that the decision to do away with the time old practice of getting documents attested by a gazetted officer and replacing the same with self-attestation and abolition of interview for all Group-B (non gazetted) and Group-C posts in the central government from 1st January 2016 itself, are far reaching in nature. The minister also dedicated ''Sardar Patel Leadership Centre'' to the nation at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the statement said.

He said, the Sardar Patel Leadership Centre will emerge as a huge resource centre to provide continuous study and learning opportunities to civil servants from India and abroad as visualised by the father of all India services.

Singh said, the centre aims to lay the foundation capacity building for future generations of civil servants so that they learn from the best practices of leadership across the world while at the same time they remain connected with their cultural ethos, values and roots. He added that good governance, Jan Bhagidari, and Jan Chetna needs good leadership skills among the field officers as well as officers at the policymaking level. In his address, K Srinivas, Director, LBSNAA said that the objective behind this centre’s establishment is to enable a civil servant to constantly remain in touch with Sardar Patel Leadership Center, an entity that can provide them with upgraded skills and guidance for their own personal pathways. He said that every officer must determine their own path of self-guided learning in the spirit of Mission Karmayogi.

