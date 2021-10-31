Left Menu

Gadkari to arrive in Goa on Mon; will launch missing highway link, telemedicine services

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 31-10-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 19:43 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Union minister Nitin Gadkari will arrive in Goa on a two-day visit on Monday and inaugurate a missing highway link as well as telemedicine services at a hospital, an official said.

Gadkari will inaugurate the missing link between Loutolim and Verna on National Highway 566, and then, later, will visit Goa Medical College in Bambolim to commission telemedicine services there, the official said on Sunday.

''In the evening, Gadkari will interact with industrialists on 'Gati Shakti Master Plan' in Dona Paula. On Tuesday, he will oversee the signing of an MoU between the state sports department and Vengsarkar Cricket Academy. Thereafter, he will review national highway projects here along with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant,'' the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

