ABVP files police complaint against controversial JNU webinar organisers

This is a highly objectionable and a provocative subject, which questions the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country, Kumar had said in a statement.The ABVP demanded action against the chairperson of the Centre For Womens Studies and other faculties over the event.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 23:42 IST
ABVP files police complaint against controversial JNU webinar organisers
The RSS-affiliated ABVP has filed a police complaint against organisers of the controversial webinar on Kashmir which was later cancelled by the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

JNU vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday said the varsity cancelled the webinar as its subject was found to be "objectionable and provocative", and the organisers had not sought permission for the event.

As part of the webinar, the Centre For Women's Studies at the university was to host a talk titled 'Gendered Resistance and Fresh Challenges in Post-2019 Kashmir'. Ather Zia, a political anthropologist, author, poet and activist, was the speaker at the event.

"The notice of the webinar says 'this talk will draw and build upon the ethnography of…gendered resistance to Indian occupation in Kashmir'. This is a highly objectionable and a provocative subject, which questions the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country,'' Kumar had said in a statement.

The ABVP demanded action against the chairperson of the Centre For Women's Studies and other faculties over the event. It said in its complaint that the organisation of the webinar was to invite violence and riots.

