UP: 4 schoolgirls sustain injuries after wall plaster falls on them, probe underway

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 01-11-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 00:20 IST
Four girls studying in a primary school here got injured when the wall plaster of their classroom fell on them, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon at the Veerpur primary school, and the injured girls were taken to a government hospital.

Of the injured, the condition of Richa (9), a Class 5 student, and Anu (7) studying in Class 3 was critical, and they were admitted to the district hospital, the police added.

Officials of the basic education department said that sometime back, the school building was repaired. The matter is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

