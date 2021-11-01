Left Menu

School bus rams into tree in Amethi, seven children injured

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 01-11-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 09:37 IST
School bus rams into tree in Amethi, seven children injured
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Seven children were on Monday injured when a school bus rammed into a tree near Kushitali village in the district, police said.

The incident took place in the morning when the bus of DR Memorial School, Gauriganj, was taking the children to school, SHO, city police station, Shyam Sundar said.

The injured students were rushed to a hospital where their condition was stated to be stable. Police said there were 10 children in the bus. However, some parents claimed that there were around 30 children in the bus.

A probe is on in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

