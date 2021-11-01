MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence Concludes the 5-Week, Short Term Course on Artificial Intelligence for Teachers

PUNE, India, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence (MIT FuSE), MIT Art, Design and Technology University concluded its unique 5-week and 2-credit Short-Term Course on Artificial Intelligence in Education that attempted to upskill teachers from various colleges and schools all over India, with current and future emerging technologies. The Short Term Course on Artificial Intelligence was organized from September 27 to October 29, 2021, in association with MIT School of Education & Research. The course was supported by CloudThat Technologies, InnoWise India, CITIS Educon Ltd, Edupeer & Navabharat. This course was curated keeping in mind the technological up-gradation of teachers to keep up with dynamic classrooms. The Short-Term Course on AI was initiated & curated by the MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence to bridge the gap between classroom teaching and the advancement in online teaching with the use of Artificial Intelligence. MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence right from the inception, has been promoting awareness on adoption of emerging technologies to generate smart & employable technocrats with the aim to uplift, upgrade & upskill the working professionals. Around 10,000+ students, tech enthusiasts & working professionals have been benefited from the initiatives & certifications.

AI is already being used in education, notably in the form of skill development tools and testing systems. As AI educational solutions improve, it is hoped that AI will be able to help bridge gaps in learning and teaching, allowing schools and teachers to accomplish more than ever before. AI can improve efficiency, personalisation, and administrative responsibilities, giving teachers more time and freedom to focus on understanding and adaptability. The objective for AI in education is for them to work together for the best outcome for students by using the best features of machines and teachers. This was the motivation behind curating this exclusive course for teachers.

Teachers from all over India actively participated in the training on various topics covering the basics to advanced concepts in Artificial Intelligence. Eminent Industry veterans like Dr. Raja N. Moorthy, Member Advisory Board Kirusa Inc, Mr. Arpit Yadav, Senior Data Scientist INSOFE, Ms. Rupa Singh, CEO and Founder AI-Beehive, Dr. Dharmendra Singh Rajput, Associate Professor, VIT Vellore, Ms. Pradnya Paithankar, Senior Trainer and Consultant and Mr. Tushar Kute, Researcher and Senior Trainer, MITU Research, conducted the training sessions and engaged practical sessions using Industrial Case Studies which span over 5 weeks.

Distinguished Professor from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Mumbai, Prof. Kannan Moudgalya, Erach and Meheroo Mehta Advanced Education Technology Chair, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest of the Valedictory Function. He shared his initiatives in upskilling students from humble backgrounds. His iconic project, 'Spoken Tutorial' is an educational multimedia platform that has won numerous awards, funded by the National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and launched by the Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD), Government of India. Here, one can self-teach various Free and Open-Source Software. The self-paced, multilingual courses allow anybody with a computer and a desire to learn from anywhere, at any time, and in their preferred language. He believes that everyone deserves equal opportunity to reach the pyramid of success. He congratulated the teachers on their enthusiasm and urge in learning the new emerging technologies. He also commended & appreciated the endeavours by the MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence for upskilling & reskilling initiatives.

Mr. Sushant Gadankush, Founder & MD, InnoWise India, also graced the occasion. He presented an overview on RiYSA Labs, a unique online platform that can provide students with a rich, engaging experience and make it easy for the teachers to monitor their progress using live virtual machine views. He encouraged the education fraternity to understand the balance between educational organisations and technology. He appreciated the teachers' efforts in skilling up for a better teaching-learning experience in the new hi-tech classrooms. Dr. Vinnie Jauhari, Director of Education Advocacy at Microsoft Corporation India Limited sent her best wishes to the participants. She believes in Institutional excellence and setting global benchmarks in higher education, executive education and learning. She congratulated the teachers who have started their journey of upskilling towards emerging technologies. Shri Tushar Kute shared his experience of training the teachers who had joined from all corners of India. He expressed his gratitude towards all the teachers for being participative, sincere and attentive throughout the training sessions. He said that this training would always be special to him as he had the good fortune of training the ones who were already working on the noble cause of nation-building. Dr. Asawari Bhave - Gudipudi, Dean, Faculty of Humanities & Social Sciences, MIT Art, Design and Technology University has advised the education fraternity to explore Artificial Intelligence as it is an integral part of the lives and careers of the current and future generations. A few teacher participants also shared their remarkable experience from a total newbie in AI to a fairly knowledgeable AI enthusiast. For them, it was a total deviation from the regular classrooms of mathematics or science or languages to some challenging and exciting technology Gyan. From anxiety in the beginning to the accomplishment of becoming reasonably tech-savvy, their stories of an exciting journey said it all.

Prof. Suraj Bhoyar, Project Director, MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence shared the intent and summary of the 5-week, 2-credit course which was initiated exclusively for teachers looking to upskill themselves with Artificial Intelligence. MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence (MIT FuSE) firmly believes in the potential of teachers in building the future of the nation and such training is an attempt to help teachers with their endeavour in keeping up with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020's and guidelines by CBSE to mandate AI Training in Schools, Colleges to spread awareness on emerging technologies for students right from classromms. He promised more such short courses for tech enthusiasts in future. He also reiterated that AI is not a futuristic vision, but rather something that is here today and being integrated with Education and deployed for better student-teacher interactions and go hand in hand with exponential technologies like IoT, Data Analytics, Robotics, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Blockchain, etc.

The short-term course on Artificial Intelligence was inaugurated on Sept. 27, 2021 with insights & blessings from the Top Global Artificial Intelligence Influencers and industry veterans, Mr. Utpal Chakraborty, TEDx speaker & Former Head of Artificial Intelligence, YES Bank Ltd., Dr. Anoop V.S., Senior Scientist (Research & Training) from IIITMK Kerala and Mr. Arpit Yadav, Senior Data Scientist from INSOFE. The valedictory ceremony concluded with a pledge to build smart and enterprising India from the teacher participants & educators. Prof. Vilas Khedekar, Prof. Ajita Deshmukh, & Dr. Priya Singh have taken efforts to curate the short-term course on AI in Education for teachers. Ms. Smruti Shelke from MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence (MIT FuSE) compered the ceremony along with Prof. Komal Gagare from MIT School of Education & Research.

MIT FuSE has curated exclusive courses keeping up with the current job market requirements of experts in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Enterprise Resource Planning, Robotic Process Automation, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security & Blockchain Technology. Budding tech-enthusiasts can check the MIT FuSE Website for more information on career opportunities in various emerging technologies and guidance on pursuing the same.

About MIT-ADT University MAEER's Trust which is known to set the strong precedence for the privatization of Engineering education in Maharashtra had taken a first mover's advantage by establishing the Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT-Pune), in 1983, which continues to remain the flagship institute of the group.

MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune has been established under the MIT Art, Design and Technology University Act, 2015 (Maharashtra Act No. XXXIX of 2015). The University commenced its operations successfully from 27th June 2016. The University is a self-financed institution and empowered to award the degrees under section 22 of the University Grants Commission act, 1956. The University has a unique blend of Art, Design, and Technology as the core of its academics.

Recently, MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune has accomplished the following accolades: 1. Ranked 26th for ARIIA 2020 by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

2. Received 5 Star rating for exemplary performance by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Council, Govt. of India.

3. Conferred with Best University Campus Award by ASSOCHAM, New Delhi 4. Granted with Atal Incubation Centre under ATAL Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India MIT Art, Design and Technology University has been taking a holistic approach towards imparting education wherein the students are being motivated to build a complete winning personality which is ''physically fit, intellectually sharp, mentally alert and spiritually elevated''. The students are being encouraged to participate in yoga, meditation, physical training, spiritual elevation, communication skills, and other personality development programmes. Currently, we have 7500+ students studying in various schools of higher education under the University viz. Engineering and Technology, Food Technology, Bioengineering, Arts, Design, Marine Engineering, Journalism and Broadcasting, Film and Television, Music (Hindustani Classical Vocal and Instrumental), Teacher Education, and Vedic Sciences.

