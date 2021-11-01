MP: IIT Indore to open its laboratories virtually to students of other institutes

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has decided to open its state-of-the-art laboratories to students of other academic institutions through a virtual mechanism as part of its new Online Teaching Laboratories programme, an official said on Monday. The Online Teaching Laboratories will extend access to world class laboratories to other academic institutions, with experiments, which have been designed to cover the syllabus of many universities, being conducted online with real time demonstration, said Professor Anand Parey, Dean of Resource Generation at IIT Indore.

The labs will be interactive where students can clarify their doubts instantly, he added.

As per a statement released by the prestigious institution, students of other academic institutions were allowed to visit these facilities as part of a tour, earlier, but now they would be able to use these for academic purposes. IIT Indore is already conducting a “Vigyan par Charcha” programme to provide hands-on knowledge on various subjects to the schoolchildren and teachers.

''Laboratory classes will provide students with first-hand experience and opportunity to explore methods used by practitioners in their respective disciplines. Students will be given an e-certificate on successful completion of laboratory sessions. Details are available on the website of IIT Indore,'' he said.

