Equal Emphasis should be given on both online and offline modes of teaching: Sonam Wangchuk

Educationist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk, better known as real-life Phunsukh Wangdu from 3 Idiots, feels that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the country that equal emphasis needs to be given on both online and offline modes of teaching.Wangchuk, who is the founder of Student Educational and Cultural Movement in Ladakh, also said that the government needs to heavily invest in the education sector and set up necessary infrastructure for imparting lessons online.If the best lectures on different disciplines are outsourced via Internet, students will be benefitted.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-11-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 14:37 IST
Educationist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk, better known as real-life Phunsukh Wangdu from '3 Idiots', feels that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the country that equal emphasis needs to be given on both online and offline modes of teaching.

Wangchuk, who is the founder of Student Educational and Cultural Movement in Ladakh, also said that the government needs to ''heavily'' invest in the education sector and set up necessary infrastructure for imparting lessons online.

''If the best lectures on different disciplines are outsourced via Internet, students will be benefitted. COVID-19 has given us the chance to put equal emphasis on online and offline learning,'' Wangchuk, also an environmentalist and social reformer, told a press meet at Science City on Saturday. The rich and the powerful in the country should do their bit to boost the education infrastructure, the Ladakh-based engineer stated.

''Once the COVID-19 situation improves, online classes can continue along with offline classes as the two complement each other,'' he suggested.

Asking students to think out of the box, he said that all educational Institutes should ideally function as laboratories for innovation.

He further noted that measures have to be taken to create more educators.

''We have to build an atmosphere where we can create more educators who can shape the society. We create techies but not teachers. That mindset should change,'' Wangchuk pointed out.

Hailing the New Education Policy 2020, he said it is a ''progressive'' one and stresses on inter-disciplinary learning.

''I hope it gets implemented properly as changing mindset isn’t easy,'' the educationist added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

