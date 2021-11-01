Left Menu

Bihar man sexually harasses 2-year-old, held

A man from Bihar origin has been arrested on the charge of sexually harassing a two-year-old child here, police sources said. The victim and her parents also hail from Bihar, the sources said. The victims parents were not around when the incident took place, the sources said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-11-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 15:43 IST
Bihar man sexually harasses 2-year-old, held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Bihar origin has been arrested on the charge of sexually harassing a two-year-old child here, police sources said. The victim and her parents also hail from Bihar, the sources said. The incident came to light on Monday after the police got information that a child had drowned in a fish tank. A police team immediately rushed to the place, rescued the unconscious child and admitted her to hospital where the harassment issue was revealed.

The sources said the child is out of danger. It is suspected that the accused had pushed the kid into the tank. A case of attempt to murder has also been registered against the accused, the police sources said. The children of several Bihar families, who are engaged in fish-cutting and salting business, were being sheltered in a room and the victim too was accommodated in the same place. The victim's parents were not around when the incident took place, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021