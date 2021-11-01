Bihar man sexually harasses 2-year-old, held

A man from Bihar origin has been arrested on the charge of sexually harassing a two-year-old child here, police sources said. The victim and her parents also hail from Bihar, the sources said. The incident came to light on Monday after the police got information that a child had drowned in a fish tank. A police team immediately rushed to the place, rescued the unconscious child and admitted her to hospital where the harassment issue was revealed.

The sources said the child is out of danger. It is suspected that the accused had pushed the kid into the tank. A case of attempt to murder has also been registered against the accused, the police sources said. The children of several Bihar families, who are engaged in fish-cutting and salting business, were being sheltered in a room and the victim too was accommodated in the same place. The victim's parents were not around when the incident took place, the sources said.

