Language learning to be promoted as skill with formal credit-earning system: Pradhan

Language learning to be promoted as a skill with the formal credit-earning system said Union Education and Skill Development Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan during the launch of Bhasha Sangam Initiative for schools, Bhasha Sangam Mobile App and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Quiz App, to commemorate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas which is celebrated on October 31 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Shri Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Shri Pradhan stated that the National Education Policy 2020 outlines the vision to lay emphasis on the promotion of Indian languages. Going forward, language learning will be promoted as a skill with a formal credit-earning system, he added. The Minister said that the country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of India's independence. The initiatives launched today will facilitate our students to embrace the linguistic diversity of our nation and sensitize them about the richness of our culture, heritage and diversity, he added.

Bhasha Sangam is an initiative of the Ministry of Education under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, to teach basic sentences of everyday usage in 22 Indian languages. The idea is that people should acquire basic conversational skills in an Indian language other than their mother tongue. We are aiming that at least 75 lakh people should acquire this skill during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav period.

Initiatives launched under Bhasha Sangam today:

An initiative for school children that are being made available on DIKSHA, ePathshala and through 22 booklets

Bhasha Sangam Mobile App developed in collaboration with myGov, by a start-up called Multibhashi

A Mobile App based quiz with over 10,000 questions on states of India developed by Nazara Technologies through the Innovation Cell of this Ministry

Bhasha Sangam Initiative for schools

Developed by NCERT

100 sentences in 22 scheduled languages are presented in such a way that children in school will be able to read in the Indian language, in Devanagari script, in roman script and translations into Hindi and English.

100 sentences are presented in audio and video form with Indian Sign Language.

Through this programme of Bhasha Sangam learners in school will be able to get acquainted with all the languages-their scripts, pronunciation

Available on DIKSHA, ePathshala and 22 booklets

Bhasha Sangam Mobile App

This is an initiative of DoHE, in collaboration with MyGov

The App has been developed by a start-up Multibhashi, selected by myGov through a competition

The App initially has 100 sentences of everyday usage in 22 Indian languages. These sentences are available in both Roman script and in the script of the given language, and also in audio format. More sentences will be added to the list

A learner will pass through stages on the basis of testing. There is also detailed testing in the end with the generation of digital certificate

Available in both Android and iOS

EBSB Quiz App

EBSB Quiz game is targeted toward children and youngsters of Bharat for helping them learn more about our different regions, states, culture, national Heroes, monuments, traditions, tourist locations, languages, geography, history, topography,

We already have more than 10,000 questions as part of this quiz. The gameplay is simple – Play Quizzes, Learn & Achieve Grades. Moreover, this quiz has 15 different levels of toughness.

Currently, the EBSB quiz is available on android OS, iOS version will be made available soon.

This game is currently available in English and Hindi. In the next 3 months, EBSB quiz will be also available in 12 other different regional languages.

Shri R. R Singh, MoS for Education; Smt Anita Karwal, Secretary DoSEL; Shri Sanjay Murthy, Secretary Higher Education; Shri Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov; students and teachers of schools & universities attended the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)