Language learning to be promoted as a skill with formal credit-earning system: Education minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that going forward, language learning will be promoted as a skill with a formal credit-earning system.The minister was speaking at the launch of the Bhasha Sangam initiative for schools, Bhasha Sangam mobile application and Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat quiz application to commemorate the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, which is celebrated on October 31 every year to mark the birth anniversary of former home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.The National Education Policy, 2020 outlines the vision to lay emphasis on the promotion of Indian languages.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 18:43 IST
''The National Education Policy, 2020 outlines the vision to lay emphasis on the promotion of Indian languages. Going forward, language learning will be promoted as a skill with a formal credit-earning system,'' Pradhan said.

The initiatives launched today will enable students to embrace the linguistic diversity of India and sensitise them about the richness of its culture, heritage and diversity, he said.

'Bhasha Sangam' is a Ministry of Education initiative under 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' to teach schoolchildren basic sentences of every day usage in 22 Indian languages.

''The idea is that people should acquire basic conversational skills in an Indian language other than their mother tongue. We are aiming that at least 75 lakh people should acquire this skill during the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' period,'' Pradhan said.

India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark 75 years of independence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

