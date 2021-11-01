Many students back to Delhi school after 19-month gap, others wait till Diwali

Students were excited to be back at schools in Delhi, which reopened for all classes after a 19-month gap, even though they had to wear masks, maintain social distancing and not share their lunch or playgrounds with their friends.

Teachers at many Delhi government schools said even though the attendance was low on the first day of reopening, they expect more students to attend the physical classes after Diwali as they are taking all efforts required to bring students back to classrooms just like earlier but this time keeping Covid-19 protocols in practice.

Several private schools, however, have chosen to defer the reopening post Diwali.

The faculty member at the Dakshin Dilli Nagar Nigam Prathmik Vidhaya in Lajpat Nagar said their school is small and have classes only till class V. The total strength of students is 120 only.

''On the first day, only 10 students attended the classes. Like in some classes, we had teacher attending to only one student while the rest of them still preferred to go with online classes,'' she said.

She said since it's the Diwali season, many students are in villages at their native places and are expected to join offline classes after the festival gets over. ''Only children whose parents have given consent for offline classes are attending the classes but after Diwali we are expecting more students would be encouraged to join the classes as all Covid-related protocols have been strictly implemented, she added.

Teachers of many schools said since it is the first day, many parents wanted to take their students early before the scheduled time One of the parent whose two girls are students at a private school here in Lajpat Nagar said her two daughters -- Ashvita, who is a student of class 6 and Ashnia, who is studying in class 3, were very excited to go to school today (Monday).

''Both my daughters are currently taking offline classes. Both of them were very excited when it was announced that their schools were reopening but there was a delay in getting their new uniforms plus the school management wanted us to give their consent,'' said Chandra, who is mother to the two daughters.

When asked if she is ready to send her daughter's to school, Chandra said ''Yes, but with all due precautions. Now that we have got their new school uniforms, we will also give our consent letter to the management. Since it's the festive season, I will be sending my daughter's only post Dilwali,'' she asserted. At the Government Co-ed Senior Secondary School in Lajpat Nagar only class 8 students. The students of classes 6 and 7 will be called subsequently, authorities there said. With masks, temperature check and hands sanitised at the entry gate of the school, students were excited to attend school.

Even though regular classes had been resumed for students of class 9 to 12 a few months earlier, the students of other classes were still attending their schools online, said a faculty member at the school.

''Today only two sections of students from class 8 were called. Overall, only 22 students attended the class. Other students of the same class whose parents are still apprehensive about sending their children to school are opting for online classes,'' said the senior faculty member of the school.

''But we are constantly trying to persuade and convince parents to send their students and see how classes are being conducted physically with all Covid-related protocols,'' she said.

A student from class 8 who did not wished to be named said, ''I'm excited to attend school regularly henceforth. It felt good to be back after almost two years. Online classes were definitely useful but during physical classes, we can always clear our doubts then and there. ''Due to network issues, sometimes, we don't get a clear picture of what's going on and it is quite tiring for eyes to keep looking at the screen for so long.'' In case, a student doesn't carry a mask, we offer them a mask and in case due to any reason, if a student comes empty stomach, we do give them food too, said the faculty member of the same school.

Another student who was equally excited to join school said, ''Even during Covid, our teachers did take all efforts to take our classes sincerely and attend to us individually. ''We could approach them separately to clear our doubts. Even though they were available, we still felt something was missing. The fun of meeting our friends, coming to school. We had a routine. I hope this classes don't get affect because of the possibility of third Covid wave.'' The school has also directed the parents to not send their children to school even if they are unwell or show any such symptoms.

''To avoid overcrowding in the school, each class teacher has been given passes which is handed over to the concerned monitor of the class. A pass is given to only one boy student at a time if they want to use the washroom while two girl students can go to washroom at a time using one pass,'' said the school faculty. Some of the schools have also kept different recess timings for all the classes keeping Covid protocols in mind.This is done to ensure there is no over-crowding, and social distancing is also maintained.

