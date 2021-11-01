Khelo India Archery meet at Sonepat on Nov 7

To tap young talents from the northern zone, the Archery Association of India (AAI) will organise a tournament at SAI's National Centre of Excellence in Sonepat on November 7.

The tournament will be held at senior and junior levels in both recurve and compound sections.

''These events are planned with the aims to enhance domestic competition, mass participation and to give an opportunity to the archers of northern region,'' AAI secretary general Pramod Chandurkar said in a release.

Khelo India archery events will be included in the AAI calendar as a regular feature and the competitions in other zones will be announced soon, he added. Both AAI and SAI are hopeful that such events will give a big boost to develop grassroot level archers and to upgrade the performance of elite archers at the same time.

