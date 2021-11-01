MP: 6 PFI men held over 'objectionable' language in memorandum; released

The Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested six members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) for using ''objectionable'' language in a memorandum submitted to the local administration in Ujjain over violence in Tripura last month, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Monday.

All of them were later released.

"The PFI had given a memorandum over Tripura incidents in Ujjain. Six members of the PFI were booked and arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (an offence of disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 153 (provocation for rioting) and other relevant sections for using objectionable language in the memorandum," Mishra told reporters here.

Without disclosing details, he said, "Rahul Gandhi (Congress MP) uses the same language that was used by the PFI in the memorandum." The PFI is a Kerala-based radical group.

Ujjain's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amrendra Singh on Monday told PTI that the PFI had submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India on October 29 over the recent violent incidents in Tripura.

Some words used in the memorandum were ''highly objectionable'' and had capacity to disturb communal harmony, he said.

So, they were booked and arrested last week and released later since offences against them were bailable, Singh said.

Tripura had witnessed violence during protests called by Hindu outfits in the state against vandalisation of Durga Puja pandals and temples in Bangladesh last month.

