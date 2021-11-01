Maha: Boy drowns in lake
An 11-year-old boy drowned in a lake in Bhiwandi town in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The deceased, Mohammad Ali Mohammad Javed Shaikh, had entered the Karivali lake on Sunday noon with his friends even though he didnt know how to swim, an official said. PTI COR NSK NSK
PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-11-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 23:28 IST
- Country:
- India
An 11-year-old boy drowned in a lake in Bhiwandi town in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The deceased, Mohammad Ali Mohammad Javed Shaikh, had entered the Karivali lake on Sunday noon with his friends even though he didn't know how to swim, an official said. His body was fished out later.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhiwandi
- PTI COR NSK NSK
- Mohammad Ali Mohammad
- Karivali
- Thane
- Maharashtra
Advertisement