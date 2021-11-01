Left Menu

Maha: Boy drowns in lake

An 11-year-old boy drowned in a lake in Bhiwandi town in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The deceased, Mohammad Ali Mohammad Javed Shaikh, had entered the Karivali lake on Sunday noon with his friends even though he didnt know how to swim, an official said. PTI COR NSK NSK

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-11-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 23:28 IST
Maha: Boy drowns in lake
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An 11-year-old boy drowned in a lake in Bhiwandi town in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The deceased, Mohammad Ali Mohammad Javed Shaikh, had entered the Karivali lake on Sunday noon with his friends even though he didn't know how to swim, an official said. His body was fished out later.

