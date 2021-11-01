All govt financial transactions to be done through cooperative banks: Punjab CM Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday said all financial transactions of the state government will be executed through cooperative banks.

The move is aimed at strengthening the cooperative institutions, he said.

''In the coming 15 days, entire money of the government departments will be transferred to the Cooperative banks and all the transactions will be carried out through cooperative banks. The final decision will be taken in the cabinet,'' Channi said in an official release issued here.

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa appealed to the CM that a comprehensive policy be framed for compulsorily depositing the finances of the government departments in cooperative banks. He called upon the employees of cooperative banks to strive and exert more in order to come on par with the commercial banks.

Meanwhile, Channi handed over appointment letters to 747 candidates as part of the recruitment on compassionate grounds in the Punjab State Cooperative Bank, Sugarfed and the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said out of 747 candidates, 623 have been appointed in the Punjab State Cooperative Bank, 27 in Sugarfed and 97 in Punjab State Warehousing Corporation. The spokesperson further said the appointments have been made to the posts of senior managers, managers, clerks, technical assistants, and data entry operators.

It is for the first time since 1994 that the backlog of vacancies on compassionate grounds has been cleared.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)