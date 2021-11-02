Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-11-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 11:45 IST
T'gana: BJP ahead in initial rounds of counting in Huzurabad bypoll
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
BJP candidate Eatala Rajender was leading over his nearest TRS rival Gellu Srinivas Yadav after three rounds of counting of votes in the Huzurabad assembly constituency bypoll in Telangana on Tuesday.

After completion of three rounds, Rajender was leading by 1,263 votes.

While Rajender garnered 13,525 votes, Srinivas Yadav (TRS) secured 12,262 votes.

The counting would be conducted in 22 rounds, officials said.

The exercise began Tuesday morning at the SRR Government Degree College in Karimnagar. Though as many as 30 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is among Gellu Srinivas Yadav of TRS, BJP's Eatala Rajender and Venkat Balmoori (Congress). Polling for the by-election was held on October 30.

