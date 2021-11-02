Left Menu

15K students enrolled under Delhi govt scheme to promote talent: Minister Gautam

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:55 IST
15K students enrolled under Delhi govt scheme to promote talent: Minister Gautam
  • Country:
  • India

About 15,000 students have enrolled themselves under the Jai Bhim Chief Minister Pratibha Vikas Yojana, and classes for them at government-empanelled coaching institutes will begin soon, Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Tuesday.

At a press conference here, he also reiterated that the scheme, which had been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been made open for students of all categories, and not just to those belonging to SC, ST or OBC categories as envisioned earlier.

The announcement comes ahead of the Delhi civic bodies elections due next year.

''The Delhi government works for the welfare of the people, and poverty will not be a roadblock for talent, as through this scheme able students can achieve their dreams of qualifying for engineering, medical, law and civil services examinations to become what they aspire to,'' he said.

Gautam said initially only 5,000 students were to be covered under the scheme, but it was later expanded to 15,000.

''And, I am happy to inform that about 15,000 students have enrolled under the scheme. The coaching institutes have slowly reopened, and admission process is going on and the classes should begin in the next 10-15 days,'' he said.

Gautam said, 46 coaching institutes are empanelled with the Delhi government under the scheme.

Students whose annual family income is Rs 8 lakh or below are eligible to apply for the Jai Bhim Chief Minister Pratibha Vikas Yojana, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021