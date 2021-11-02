Left Menu

Pradhan reviews vaccination status of teachers and reopening of schools

Shri Pradhan has been regularly monitoring the vaccination of teaching staff and non-teaching staff to ensure enabling environment for schools to move towards reopening.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Shri Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for Education were also present in the meeting. Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)
Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today reviewed the vaccination status of teachers across the country and the reopening of schools. He also reviewed the vaccination status in the skilling ecosystem. Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Shri Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for Education were also present in the meeting.

Shri Pradhan has been regularly monitoring the vaccination of teaching staff and non-teaching staff to ensure enabling environment for schools to move towards reopening. He stressed the need to restore normalcy and vibrancy in the educational institutions in wake of rapid vaccination at scale happening in the country.

As of date, a majority of states have already opened the schools for all the classes. Over 92% of teaching staff have been vaccinated. In the institutions under Central Government, over 96 % of teaching staff have been vaccinated.

(With Inputs from PIB)

