J&K: Deputy superintendent of jails, govt school principal sacked for alleged terror links

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-11-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 18:46 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration sacked a deputy superintendent of jails and a government school's principal in South Kashmir for having alleged terror links, officials said on Tuesday.

The government has terminated their services by invoking Article 311 of the Constitution under which no inquiry is conducted before sacking. Feroz Ahmad Lone of the Prisons Department and Javid Ahmad Shah, principal of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Bijbehara, have been terminated from service for allegedly actively working with terrorist outfits, they said.

