Goondas Act to be recast to meet current exigencies in Puducherry: Minister

Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam on Tuesday said the territorial government has decided to recast the Goondas Act to meet the current exigencies and to ensure peace and law and order in the union territory.

Necessary instructions have been issued to the Police department to bring in reforms and steps to prevent occurrence of crimes, he told reporters here. ''We have also felt the need to have a detailed amendment to the Goondas Act and recast it to meet the current exigences and requirements,'' the Minister said.

He said the police should put in efforts to keep a vigil on cyber crimes. ''Our intention is that people should live in peace and the police action should be such that a peaceful environment is ensured,'' he said, adding that there would be recruitment of police constables shortly to increase the strength in the department. ''Around 390 constables would be recruited shortly to meet the requirements of manpower in the department,'' the Minister said.

Namassivayam, who also holds the Education portfolio, said that as was announced recently all schools in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions would reopen for classes for students of standards one to eight on November 8. Heads of schools have been asked to ensure that Covid appropriate behaviour was strictly enforced in the institutions, he added.

