Two of Gandhiji's favourite bhajans to be sung regularly in Chhattisgarh schools

The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday made it mandatory to recite 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' and 'Vaishnav Jan to Tene Kahiye Ji' hymns regularly in schools across the state with the am of strengthening the spirit of national unity and harmony among children, an official said.

The two favourite bhajans of Mahatma Gandhi will be recited regularly in the schools of Chhattisgarh and the practice will inculcate values and thoughts of Gandhiji among school students, an official statement quoted Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as saying.

The spirit of social unity and harmony will be strengthened among the children of the state through the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi, the CM said, adding there was need to imbibe the basic spirit of these hymns and adopt them in everyday life.

''The relevance of the two hymns has increased in the changing socio-political environment all over the world. National unity, social harmony is the basic nature of India and to make politics a medium of service, it is the duty of all of us to feel the pain of the needy, victims, and the underprivileged and ensure helping them in every possible way,'' Baghel said.

In September this year, Baghel had instructed officials to include the basic teachings of Mahatma Gandhi in the curriculum of Classes V to XII.

