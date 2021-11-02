Left Menu

Two of Gandhiji's favourite bhajans to be sung regularly in Chhattisgarh schools

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 02-11-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 19:20 IST
Two of Gandhiji's favourite bhajans to be sung regularly in Chhattisgarh schools
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday made it mandatory to recite 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' and 'Vaishnav Jan to Tene Kahiye Ji' hymns regularly in schools across the state with the am of strengthening the spirit of national unity and harmony among children, an official said.

The two favourite bhajans of Mahatma Gandhi will be recited regularly in the schools of Chhattisgarh and the practice will inculcate values and thoughts of Gandhiji among school students, an official statement quoted Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as saying.

The spirit of social unity and harmony will be strengthened among the children of the state through the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi, the CM said, adding there was need to imbibe the basic spirit of these hymns and adopt them in everyday life.

''The relevance of the two hymns has increased in the changing socio-political environment all over the world. National unity, social harmony is the basic nature of India and to make politics a medium of service, it is the duty of all of us to feel the pain of the needy, victims, and the underprivileged and ensure helping them in every possible way,'' Baghel said.

In September this year, Baghel had instructed officials to include the basic teachings of Mahatma Gandhi in the curriculum of Classes V to XII.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021