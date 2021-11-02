Left Menu

9 lakh sq ft space freed up as govt has digitised 25 lakh files: Srinivas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 20:47 IST
Around nine lakh square feet of space has been freed up after the Centre digitised 25 lakh files and weeded out old physical files, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Addressing a book launch event, National Centre for Good Governance Director-General V Srinivas said e-offices have brought in tremendous transformation in terms of India's governance model.

''So, today you walk into the Central Secretariat, you will find that more than 25 lakh files are e-files, there are only 10 lakh physical files,'' he said.

Srinivas, who is also special secretary to the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, said the government just ran a campaign on disposal of pendency in the government.

''And, after files were weeded out, something like nine lakh square feet of space has been freed up. You will find offices are much more operational, office spaces are much better,'' he said.

According to Srinivas, during 2014-21, Indians have been witnessing digital transformation of India's governance model.

''We have also witnessed the breaking down of silos, bureaucracies are working together,'' he noted.

