Left Menu

Preparing minimum standards for education system need of hour: Sisodia

Hence, it is the need of the hour to prepare minimum standards for the education system, which can ensure that every child has access to quality education, Sisodia said while inaugurating a multipurpose block and an auditorium at Ambedkar University, Karmapura Campus.The deputy chief minister added that while ensuring the quality of education is important, it is also necessary to make it available to all.Hence, it is imperative to set minimum standards for our education system.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 21:51 IST
Preparing minimum standards for education system need of hour: Sisodia
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It is need of the hour to prepare minimum standards for the education system which can ensure that every child has access to quality education, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

''Only when every child will receive quality education, will we be able to make India a developed country. Since independence, several excellent models have developed in India to provide excellent quality of education to a certain number of students. ''However, until now no steps have been taken to ensure that all children receive better education. Hence, it is the need of the hour to prepare minimum standards for the education system, which can ensure that every child has access to quality education,'' Sisodia said while inaugurating a multipurpose block and an auditorium at Ambedkar University, Karmapura Campus.

The deputy chief minister added that while ensuring the quality of education is important, it is also necessary to make it available to all.

''Hence, it is imperative to set minimum standards for our education system. Today, not every child in the country has access to quality education. While some children receive excellent quality education, several others do not. It is the need of the hour to set minimum standards to ensure that 100 pc children in the country get quality education,'' he said. The multipurpose block in Ambedkar University, Karmapura campus comprises a crèche, a four-room guest house as well as residential quarters. Along with this, a new auditorium hall has also been constructed on the campus with a seating capacity of 250, which will be used in future for seminars and other educational and cultural activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021