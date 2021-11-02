Prolonged uncertainty in J&K taking heavy toll on every sector: Farooq

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said the ''prolonged uncertainty'' in Jammu and Kashmir is taking a heavy toll on every sector, but the depth of the valley's ''suffering'' goes beyond ''economic catastrophe''.

Addressing a gathering in Bandipora District of north Kashmir, Abdullah said Kashmir has subsided from the memory of the rulers in New Delhi.

''The situation on the ground, however, contradicts the government's claim. The uncertainty on all the fronts – political, economic and educational -- has only deepened since 2019. Our youth continue to be at the receiving end of it,'' he said.

The NC president said repeated assurances and promises by the government to create new jobs and fill the existing vacancies have not fructified. ''Thousands of daily wage workers working in different departments are suffering but nothing substantial is being done to address their long pending issues. No adequate revival and sustenance package for traders, artisans, horticulturalists, manufacturers and daily wagers has further aggravated the scenario. Much touted new dawn turned out to be a dreadful night for people,'' he said.

Abdullah, the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, said J-K youth are sinking under the weight of the incumbent administration's ''indifference''. ''The mounting evidence is in the form of widespread and scathing unemployment and job losses resulting in their continuing alienation and frustration,'' he said. The NC president said the incumbent administration's "lack of interest" in the needs of youths has also incurred a cost in terms of their physical and mental health. ''Mired by hopelessness and anxiety, our youths are taking to drug addiction and substance abuse. The situation is very grim and our youths are living the grimmest nightmare,'' he added.

