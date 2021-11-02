Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah felicitates J&K students who cleared NEET

I pass on good wishes to the families of all the successful candidates.NC vice president Omar Abdullah while felicitating the successful candidates said hard work betrays none.Conquering exams is just the beginning. I pass on my good wishes to all the qualifiers with a hope that they will keep up with the hard work, he said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-11-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 22:35 IST
Farooq Abdullah felicitates J&K students who cleared NEET
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday felicitated the students from Jammu and Kashmir who have cleared the NEET 2021 exam.

He particularly congratulated 18-year-old Tanmay Gupta from Jammu who created history by becoming the first from Jammu and Kashmir to be among the national toppers of NEET 2021.

The NC president said it was elevating to see the local youth cracking such prestigious exams despite lack of resources and dearth of necessary exposure.

''I congratulate all those who have qualified the national level exam, particularly Tanmay Gupta for securing a cent per cent score. The hard work, determination and perseverance always pays off. I pass on good wishes to the families of all the successful candidates.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah while felicitating the successful candidates said hard work betrays none.

''Conquering exams is just the beginning. I pray that our student fraternity conquers many more summits in the future as well. It is a proud moment for all of us. I pass on my good wishes to all the qualifiers with a hope that they will keep up with the hard work,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021