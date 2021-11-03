Haryana CM, Shri M L Khattar releases the book 'Modern India' by Poonam Dalal Dahiya, ASP, Haryana Police (Ex-IRS)

'The book was published by McGraw Hill' CHANDIGARH, India, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shri M L Khattar, Haryana Chief Minister released the book 'Modern India' - a book authored by Poonam Dalal Dahiya; an author popular among the UPSC community for her subject-matter expertise. The first copy of the book launched by McGraw Hill, was gifted by the author Ms. Poonam Dalal Dahiya to the honourable Chief Minister of Haryana Shri Manohar Lal Khattar during the book launch event. The book provides comprehensive information on the history of modern India.

The book gives an in-depth coverage and thorough analysis of all the crucial events helping the students to gain conceptual understanding of the subject and is equally beneficial for both preliminary and mains examination. The quick reckoner four colour detachable charts, along with the extensive insertion of quotations from the historical events, not only make the book more interesting but also help the students to understand the multi-dimensional perspective related to various historical events. The relevant information regarding all the topics is also presented in a student-friendly Poonam Dalal Dahiya signature style i.e., through flowcharts, info boxes, point wise bullet form, tables, diagrams,maps, etc. The important keywords are highlighted and to help the students assess their performance, previous year questions are provided at the end of every chapter. In a nutshell, the book provides comprehensive information on history of modern India in a student-friendly way to help students excel in UPSC Civil Services Examination and other competitive exams.

The author of the book, Ms. Poonam Dalal Dahiya is one of the finest authors who has been helping and mentoring students develop their knowledge, skills, and confidence for different public service examinations. An alumnus of University of Delhi, she holds a postgraduate in Humanities and is also a certified teacher who possesses rich and varied administrative experience of different professions. She has cleared different competitive examinations ranging from SBI P.O., SSC Graduate Level, State Civil Services and UPSC. After working in Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) for about 4 years, she has now switched to policing and is presently working as the ASP, Gurugram.

Speaking on the event, Ms. Poonam Dalal Dahiya said, ''I am excited to present my second title 'Modern India' which will help the students to understand history in an interesting way. Almost all aspects pertaining to Modern India, starting from the British conquest of India to the attainment of freedom by India are aptly covered in the book which is based on extensive research from various authentic sources to provide an extra edge to the students to excel at UPSC Civil Services Examination and other competitive exams.'' Mr. Tanweer Ahmad, Product Director at McGraw Hill further added, ''I express my gratitude to Ms. Poonam Dalal Dahiya for writing a book based on thorough research to help students succeed in the exam. Just as Ancient and Medieval India, a bestseller in the field, has helped students understand history better, Modern India will do the same and definitely make Modern India more interesting. It is a student-friendly book with chapters written and arranged in an extremely organised and structured manner. '' About the Author: Poonam Dalal Dahiya is one of the finest authors who has been helping and mentoring students develop their knowledge, skills and confidence for different public service examinations. An alumnus of University of Delhi, she holds a postgraduate in Humanities and is also a certified teacher who possesses rich and varied administrative experience of different professions. To her credit, she has cleared different competitive examinations ranging from SBI P.O., SSC Graduate Level, State Civil Services and UPSC. After working in Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) for about 4 years, she has now switched to policing and is presently working as the ASP in Gurugram.

