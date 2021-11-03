IMF head says fund working hard to help nations adopt carbon pricing

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday the fund was working hard to support nations to adopt carbon pricing and that she was encouraged by the increasing adoption of it by members.

Addressing the United Nations COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Georgieva said: "The shift in integrating carbon price is there and we are working very hard to support countries to take that shift."

