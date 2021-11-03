Left Menu

Jesse Jackson out of hospital after Howard University fall

The Rev. Jesse Jackson was released Tuesday from a Washington, DC hospital a day after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students who are protesting campus living conditions, according to a spokesman.

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 03-11-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 15:35 IST
Jesse Jackson out of hospital after Howard University fall
The Rev. Jesse Jackson was released Tuesday from a Washington, DC hospital a day after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students who are protesting campus living conditions, according to a spokesman. Jackson, 80, left Howard University Hospital after an overnight stay and was back at the university working with students, Jackson spokesman Frank Watkins said. Various tests including a CT scan came back normal on Monday, but hospital officials wanted Jackson, who has Parkinson's disease, to stay for observation, according to a news release from Jackson's Rainbow PUSH Coalition in Chicago. Jackson was attending a meeting Monday with Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick and the students, who were discussing their concerns about living conditions. The civil rights leader entered a campus building, fell and hit his head. Jackson has been hospitalized two other times this year. In August, he was hospitalized for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection, which was followed by weeks of in-patient physical therapy as COVID-19 affected his Parkinson's and his ability to walk and talk. He also underwent gallbladder surgery earlier in the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

