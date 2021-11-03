Left Menu

Superstitious father, cleric arrested in child's death case

The girl was allegedly given only holy water by Uwais, imam of a local mosque, when she was taken to him for curing her fever by her family that believed in superstitions, the police said.The police said the 30-year-old cleric allegedly insisted that the girls family read the holy book and not take her to the hospital for treatment.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-11-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 16:26 IST
Superstitious father, cleric arrested in child's death case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days after an 11-year-old girl died here allegedly due to superstitious beliefs held by elders in her family, police said on Wednesday they have arrested her father and a Muslim cleric for denying her timely medical treatment for illness.

The police said the girl's father Abdul Sattar and cleric Muhammad Uwais were arrested on a complaint that the girl, who had a high fever, lost her life as she was denied proper treatment. The girl was allegedly given only ''holy water'' by Uwais, imam of a local mosque, when she was taken to him for curing her fever by her family that believed in superstitions, the police said.

The police said the 30-year-old cleric allegedly insisted that the girl's family read the holy book and not take her to the hospital for treatment. The complainant, who is a relative of the child, has sought investigation also against the cleric into the mysterious death of four more people who were allegedly subjected to superstitious practice and prevented them from seeking medical treatment when they approached the cleric after contracting various diseases, they said.

The police said Fatima, studying in the seventh standard, had been suffering from fever for three days and died on Sunday.

She was taken to a private hospital when the fever did not subside. According to the hospital sources, the girl was brought dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021