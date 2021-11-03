New NCC syllabus in Jharkhand schools and colleges: NCC ADG

New syllabus for National Cadet Corps (NCC) will be implemented in Jharkhand schools and colleges, NCC Additional Director General, Bihar and Jharkhand NCC Directorate, Major General M Indrabalan said here on Wednesday.

The new syllabus will be included under choice based credit system and the Jharkhand government has given permission for it, a statement from the state government said.

''Major General M Indrabalan, Additional Director General, Bihar-Jharkhand NCC Directorate informed that so far many changes have been made in the training of cadets by NCC, in which the unique step is to implement it as a subject in the university according to the new education system. Under the new scheme, NCC cadets will get the benefit of marks in their performance as well as get academic recognition,'' the statement said.

Till now NCC training was done under Extra Curriculum and cadets could get benefits only according to the state policies.

The NCC official said that such colleges and schools will also be identified which have been recognised for imparting NCC training but are not doing so while notices would be served on institutes with poor performance.

The process of appointment of new professors has also been started for the training of NCC cadets, the statement said.

Training programme of Naval Cadets has been started in Jharkhand and its training will be given at Patratu, the official said, adding that a proposal for training programme is also ready at Tilaiya Dam and approval of state government has been given.

