Left Menu

New NCC syllabus in Jharkhand schools and colleges: NCC ADG

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 03-11-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 18:07 IST
New NCC syllabus in Jharkhand schools and colleges: NCC ADG
  • Country:
  • India

New syllabus for National Cadet Corps (NCC) will be implemented in Jharkhand schools and colleges, NCC Additional Director General, Bihar and Jharkhand NCC Directorate, Major General M Indrabalan said here on Wednesday.

The new syllabus will be included under choice based credit system and the Jharkhand government has given permission for it, a statement from the state government said.

''Major General M Indrabalan, Additional Director General, Bihar-Jharkhand NCC Directorate informed that so far many changes have been made in the training of cadets by NCC, in which the unique step is to implement it as a subject in the university according to the new education system. Under the new scheme, NCC cadets will get the benefit of marks in their performance as well as get academic recognition,'' the statement said.

Till now NCC training was done under Extra Curriculum and cadets could get benefits only according to the state policies.

The NCC official said that such colleges and schools will also be identified which have been recognised for imparting NCC training but are not doing so while notices would be served on institutes with poor performance.

The process of appointment of new professors has also been started for the training of NCC cadets, the statement said.

Training programme of Naval Cadets has been started in Jharkhand and its training will be given at Patratu, the official said, adding that a proposal for training programme is also ready at Tilaiya Dam and approval of state government has been given.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021