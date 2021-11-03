Left Menu

Gehlot approves direct recruitment of 400 junior assistants in Krishi Upaj Mandi Committees

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-11-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 18:50 IST
Gehlot approves direct recruitment of 400 junior assistants in Krishi Upaj Mandi Committees
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the direct recruitment of 400 junior assistants in Krishi Upaj Mandi Committees through the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, an official statement said on Wednesday.

With this, vacant posts of junior clerks in the Krishi Upaj Mandi Committees will be filled soon, it said, adding that the move will provide employment opportunities to the youth.

Earlier, this recruitment used to be done through the Rajasthan Institute of Cooperative Education and Management, but in order to speed up the process, the chief minister has given his approval to conduct the examination through the state's staff selection board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021