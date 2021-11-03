Odisha: Schools likely to reopen for all classes by new year

Schools in Odisha will reopen for classes 1 to 7 in a phased manner, School and Mass Education Minister SR Dash said here on Wednesday.

In the first phase, physical classes will begin for students in standards 6 and 7, he said.

''We hope that all the classes will commence by the new year,'' he said.

The date for reopening schools for classes 1 to 7 phase-wise will be decided soon, he said.

Classes for students of standards 11 and 12 began on October 21, while those in class 8 started attending schools from October 25.

